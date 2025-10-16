Trade deadline could spark the Dolphins reset Stephen Ross can no longer avoid

The Miami Dolphins are going nowhere. They are already there. On Sunday, they will beat the Cleveland Browns, and Stephen Ross will be enthusiastic in the locker room.

Then they will get beaten by the Atlanta Falcons a week later.

From coaching changes to pre-deadline trades, the writing for the Dolphins is on the wall, and the only thing they need to do is read it.

The Dolphins' rebuild starts with Chris Grier making moves he doesn't want to

If the Dolphins are going to rebuild, they need to go all-in and do it. They tried in 2019, but it didn't work. It has to work this time. All of this starts now.

Trade options

Jaelan Phillips: A free agent to be, the Dolphins are no longer in a position to build around him. Injury history aside, Phillips is going to want a lot of money, and the Dolphins don't have it. They can create it, but in doing so, they are making the same mess they are in right now. Move him. He isn't the future on the defense anymore — that's Chop Robinson.

Bradley Chubb: Chubb is off to a great start in 2025, making it a good time to trade him. Miami needs to move the contract, and there is a good chance they could part ways with him this offseason. Get something in return now because there is no reason to believe a compensatory pick will be better.

De'Von Achane: This is unpopular, but it makes sense. For as good as Achane is, he is expendable and, more importantly, replaceable. He will likely seek a new contract before his fourth season ends in 2026, and he will likely demand a substantial amount of money. Sell why his value is at its highest.

Minkah Fitzpatrick: It is clear from his press conferences that he really doesn't care if he is in Miami. What is more obvious is that he hates losing. At some point, this situation will inevitably boil over, leading to an eventual trade demand. Get rid of him now while he still has value.

Nike Westbrook-Ikhine: Do the man a solid and get him out of Miami. He isn't being used at all.

Clear salary cap

Tyreek Hill: The Dolphins can designate Hill as a post-June 1 release in 2026, which carries $15.8 million in dead money but $36 million in savings.

Bradley Chubb: Trade him now and save coin next year. Chubb will count $10 million if released after June 1 and save $20 million. There is only $7 million in savings if they cut him before, but that carries $23 million in dead money.

Jason Sanders: Miami is discovering it doesn't need Sanders this year. His cap savings, if released next offseason, will be $3.9 million with less than $1 million in dead money.

Coaching prospects with experience

Mike McCarthy: A solid choice with a lot of head coach experience. He won't win you the Super Bowl, but he will turn the franchise around and bring more discipline to the locker room. He commands respect.

Vance Joseph: Joseph was with the Dolphins and left to take a head coaching job that he failed at. He has learned a lot since then. Many believe he wasn't ready the first time, and it showed. But he is ready now.

Robert Saleh: I'm not advocating, believe me. Saleh is a good coach and has a great defensive approach. In New York, he was the wrong guy with the bad management. Forced to deal with Aaron Rodgers and other moves that made no sense, Saleh was left holding a lot of talent that didn't work well together. Then again, that's what he would get with Stephen Ross and Chris Grier.

Rex Ryan: Ryan wants to coach again. This is a guy Ross would likely turn to, considering the relationship with Mike Tannenbaum, who has worked with Ryan.