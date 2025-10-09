Tua Tagovailoa appears on Dolphins injury report and panic is setting in

The Miami Dolphins' season has been a train wreck since the opening kickoff of the 2025 season. With 12 games remaining, there is still time for more bad news.

The Dolphins released their first injury report ahead of their Week 6 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, and Tua Tagovailoa is surprisingly on it, but it is the reason he is on it that should have fans worried.

The Dolphins listed Tagovailoa as a limited participant with a thumb and hip injury. The latter is a serious cause for concern.

Tua Tagovailoa's addition to the injury report should have Dolphins fans scared

It goes without saying, but we will anyway. The Dolphins' best hope to win this year hinges on how well their starting quarterback performs. He hasn't been horrible this year, but he hasn't been great, either.

Now he is dealing with a hip injury. Forget the thumb injury on his throwing hand; the hip is far more concerning. After missing the final two games of the 2024 season with a hip issue, Tua had this to say last June during an exchange with local media.

"I think that if I can protect myself better, yeah, but outside of that, I don't think so." Tua Tagovailoa.

Why is that short quote important? It's because of the question he answered: "Is there any worry that it (his hip) could be recurring, something that pops up again?"

Well, it's Week 6, and it appears to have popped up again.

Right now, it doesn't appear that Tagovailoa will have to miss any time. However, if he is dealing with this now, it may only get worse, and the Dolphins are still six weeks from their bye week.

For now, it's something to monitor, but given Tagovailoa's own admissions regarding the potential of a chronic problem, it might be a concern for this year and maybe beyond. It's hard not to be panicked by this if only because of Tagovailoa's lengthy injury history.

Hopefully, the Dolphins are just acting out of an abundance of caution with their franchise quarterback, but you can guarantee all eyes will be on Tagovailoa's health against the Chargers this Sunday.