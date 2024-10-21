Tua Tagovailoa clears protocols and returns from IR just in time
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not the same football team without Tua Tagovailoa. Not many teams can claim to be good when their starter goes down, but the Dolphins have far exceeded the worst-case scenarios.
The good news is it's all about to change. Tagovailoa will resume working with the team as he has been removed from injured reserve, opening his 21-day window to return. The Dolphins have not yet announced if he will return this week, but we can assume that will be the case.
Unlike other injuries that might need to be worked through to get up to NFL speed again or conditioned, Tua's problem is a head injury that he needs to protect, but it won't create conditioning and timing issues that other injuries might.
With Tua back into the fold, the Dolphins still need to fix the offensive problems. Miami hasn't looked good all season long, and that is with and without Tua at quarterback. Tagovailoa will take over a team with two wins and five losses on the year, hardly what anyone expected prior to the start of the season.
What steps must Tua Tagovailoa take to get back on the field?
The first step is to clear concussion protocols, and now that he is back. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, he still needs to get through that, but all signs point toward it happening this week. For him to play this week, it will simply be a matter of coaching decision. Mike McDaniel will not have a hard decision to make. The team is better when Tua is behind center.
The timing with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will get there, and a couple of practices should help get them ready. McDaniel will likely hold off on naming Tua the official starter, but if he is healthy and on the team, it's hard to imagine him sitting on the bench.
Miami will face the Cardinals, and it should be his first game back. Miami is holding on to the hopes of climbing back into the division race, but this now rides on Tua's back.
No pressure.