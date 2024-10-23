Tua Tagovailoa gives a brutally honest response about changing his playing style
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have their quarterback back at practice. The Dolphins opened Tua Tagovailoa's 21-day return window and could add him officially as early as Wednesday. Miami hasn't said whether or not Tagovailoa would play on Sunday against the Cardinals, but it would be shocking if he didn't.
Tua spoke with the media for the first time since his Week 2 two concussion against the Bills earlier this week. What might Dolphins fans expect from his return? Well, if you ask him, nothing big is going to be changing for his game. Miami's quarterback was asked if he would change his style of play and his answer was pretty much what should be expected.
Tua Tagovailoa knows he has to be smarter as a quarterback if he is going to keep playing
"My entire time playing football, I've been a competitor. And that was sort of my edge, when I would run, from high school, even in college I'd do the same thing. But, it's a professional setting, a professional level, the best of the best. You just can't be doing that. I've got to stay more available for the team, for the organization, for our guys."- Tua Tagovailoa
The Dolphins need Tagovailoa, probably more than he needs them. His love for the game is evident, but there are a lot of questions that need to be answered. Dolphins fans are hoping that Tua will turn the team around with hopes of taking Miami to the playoffs.
That may be the goal, but the team didn't look good with him on the field in his short amount of time on the field before he went down with an injury. The Dolphins are putting a lot of pressure on Tagovailoa to step back in and be an elite talent for this team.
Tagovailoa has what it takes to lead this team to victories, but he also needs to make smart decisions too. Otherwise, he's going to end up putting himself at major risk of getting hurt again. That simply can't be the case.