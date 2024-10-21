Tua Tagovailoa gives concerning reason for attempting return to Dolphins in 2024
The Miami Dolphins got some needed quarterback news, as Tua Tagovailoa publicly announced for the first time since suffering a concussion that he's been cleared to practice, potentially making it possible for him to return this weekend. He met with the media on Monday and spent a good chunk of time discussing how he's been since suffering the third concussion of his professional career back in Week 2's loss to the Bills.
There were plenty of interesting nuggets from Tua's press conference, although one in particular stood out – both as a testament to his passion for the game, and as a slightly-concerning sign that almost comes across as recklessness. When asked if he ever thought there'd ever be a point where he decided playing wasn't worth the safety concerns, Tagovailoa dismissed that idea, saying that he loved football, 'to the death of me.'
Tua Tagovailoa's rationale for returning to Dolphins in 2024 is frightening
"How much risk do we take when we get up in the morning to drive to work? You can get into a car crash," he said. "Anything takes risk. To answer that question, every time we all suit up, we're all taking a risk that we could potentially get hurt, whether it's a concussion, a broken bone, anything. You get up off the bed the wrong way, you potentially could risk spraining your ankle. There's risk in any and everything ... "I appreciate your concern, I really do. I love this game, and I love it to the death of me. That's it."
First and foremost, it's hard for anyone who's not a professional football player to really understand their motives. Professional football players – and really just professional athletes in general – are wired a completely different way, and it's easy for people who write about football on the internet for a living to say when they should or shouldn't stop. Financial reasons aside, it's hard to tell a 26 year old who's living his lifelong dream that it's time to hang it up, especially when he's technically been medically cleared to continue.
Still – it's a tough quote to read. I'm not sure Tua was actually trying to imply that he's OK with dying on a football field, but it's obviously easy to see how it could be construed that way. You'd like to think that Tua knows what's best for his body, and that he's on the same page with the Dolphins, his medical team, and his family about a return. The Dolphins could certainly use him back as soon as possible, but at this point in his career – and life – that urgency feels awfully unimportant.