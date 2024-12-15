Tua Tagovailoa gives Dolphins another reason to draft a quarterback
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will only be as good offensively as their quarterback. Unfortunately, they have a quarterback who doesn't understand what he means to the team.
Tua Tagovailoa stood at a podium and talked about how the 2024 season could have been different had he been smarter with his play. He referenced the play against Buffalo in Week 2 that sidelined him for four games with a concussion.
In Week 15, Tua completely forgot about what he needs to protect...or he just doesn't care. Facing a 3rd-and-7 in the first half, Tagovailoa scrambled and dived for a first down. He didn't slide and took a hit but, fortunately, was OK.
It again proves why the Dolphins must prioritize the backup quarterback position in the offseason.
If Tagovailoa actually cared about letting his teammates down, he would slide like most of them have asked of him. Instead, in the first half, Tua lowered his head between two defenders, hoping to make an extra yard for a first down. The play was negated by a penalty.
Tagovailoa took a huge shot to his rib cage but was OK. Had that been a little higher, he would have taken another shot to the side of his helmet.
A few plays later, Tua was strip-sacked, leading to a Texans touchdown.
Dolphins must prioritize backup QB position with Tua Tagovailoa taking so many risks
Fans were quick to point out the decision, and members of the media also pointed out his poor decision-making.
At some point, Tua is going to take another hit and when he does, it could be the nail in his career. He can't continue to play recklessly and expect to lead his team to more than a one-and-out playoff game.
Unfortunately, Tagovailoa hasn't figured out how to curtail his determination to win, but he needs to be better focused on the game situation. Risking his health for a first down early in a game isn't the smartest play he can make.
If nothing else, his play on the field should give Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel more reason to draft a backup quarterback who can eventually step in and lead the team should Tua go down.