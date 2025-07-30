Tua Tagovailoa is giving Dolphins fans a reason to dream again

If the Miami Dolphins are going to be successful this season, two things have to happen: they need to fix the cornerback situation, and Tua Tagovailoa has to be at his best. One of them might be getting closer to reality.



The cornerback room remains a problem, but Tagovailoa is having a fantastic camp, despite not meeting his personal goals in these practice sessions. Through seven full practices, Tagovailoa has yet to throw an interception and has been on point with his throws.

While accuracy has never been an issue for Tagovailoa, he told the media today that he has set three goals for himself during practices. While meeting with the media after Wednesday's practice, Tagovailoa said he didn't reach two of his goals, but he didn't elaborate on what those three goals are.



While Tagovailoa has been modest about his performance so far in camp, the local media are seeing what he is turning in.

I’ve always been a fan of Tua Tagovailoa’s practices, but he’s turned up the volume on his consistency. He’s steady every single day. You don’t see wasted throws. You don’t see incomplete passes. You don’t get a steady diet of check downs. It’s efficiency every single day. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 30, 2025

Tua Tagovailoa's impressive streak continues into week two of Miami Dolphins training camp

Tagovailoa has been on fire, per fans in attendance and local media who have been there daily. His arm strength has not been criticized, and his vision of the field has been sharp. Tagovailoa continues to show he is one of the more accurate passers in the league.

Tagovailoa also talked about the preseason games ahead and made sure everyone knows that he would rather play in those games than sit them out. Chances are he will sit them out.

In years past, getting preseason work was more important. But, with joint practices becoming more and more common, the actual exhibition games carry less importance for coaching staff who are looking to make deeper roster decisions.

Some have questioned whether or not Tagovailoa's progress this camp has more to do with the cornerback situation that he and his top receivers are facing. Tagovailoa said the corners are playing well, but they are going up against two of the best wide receivers in the league.

We will get a better barometer of how he is practicing when they join the Chicago Bears in Lake Forest, Illinois, for their first joint sessions during the lead-up to their first preseason game against Chicago.

