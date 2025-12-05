Tua Tagovailoa just gave Dolphins fans another reason to worry about his health

The Miami Dolphins fan base, the media, and the team's coaches have noticed a change in Tua Tagovailoa. His play has been subpar at best, most of this season and last year.

Miami coaches want that to change. Tagovailoa wants that to change as well. There is, however, a fine line they all need to walk, and if crossed, it could become a problem for the Dolphins quarterback.

If the Dolphins want their quarterback to be more aggressive, it comes with more risk to his personal health. Both sides may be ready to risk it.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa says he needs to be better when running with the ball

The Dolphins quarterback has been much better at protecting himself in the pocket, but when he gets outside of that and starts to move upfield, his mental mindset keeps him from taking risks. It's something he acknowledged and is working on fixing.

Speaking with the local media following the team's win over the Saints, Tagovailoa was asked about a specific third-down play in which he ran the ball, but slid before reaching the first down.

"I gotta make the right decision for the team and keep us on the field. I gotta be better there. " Tua Tagovailoa

Miami's top offensive player said he has had discussions with the coaching staff this week about those issues. He admitted that he needs to find "a lane to dive through," and to keep his team on the field.

So why should fans be worried? If Tagovailoa begins to take more risks, he will potentially expose himself to more hits. He said that he needs to find a way to extend those plays while keeping himself "Out of harm's way."

Tagovailoa could soon start taking more risks with the ball in his hands, but that could potentially end badly. By the sounds of it, the Dolphins quarterback knows that he has to get better in that area. It could eventually prove to be the wrong decision.