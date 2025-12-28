Tua Tagovailoa trade outlook grows murky after star QB rumors

If the Miami Dolphins truly want to trade Tua Tagovailoa, they may find it harder with the recent NFL quarterback news that is taking the league by storm

Tagovailoa's contract will be a major point of contention for the Dolphins. The team may have to sweeten any negotiations by adding draft capital to the trade. Now, another problem is permeating an offseason where QBs rarely become available.

In recent news, both Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow have become players to watch, which could put a major damper on the Dolphins' efforts to swing a deal.

Joe Burrow trade speculation could stymy a potential Tua Tagovailoa trade for the Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins may be trying to trade Tagovailoa, but he may not be the only one. In recent days, Lamar Jackson has been reported to want out of Baltimore. Those reports also point to the Ravens potentially wanting out of the deal as well. The Dolphins and Raiders have been linked.

Now, CBS Sports is reporting that there may be a possibility that Burrow could also be on the market. According to Jonathan Jones, the recent comments by Burrow regarding being tired of losing are drawing speculation that teams may try to make a move for the QB.

If teams are desperate for quarterback help, they will most certainly make a call to both teams to find out exactly what it would take to pry them away. If both quarterbacks are moved this offseason, Tagovailoa won't have much of a market.

The problem is that his "market" is expected to be relatively small. Many have speculated the Raiders, Cardinals, and Colts could all have interest in making a move for Miami's QB, but if Jackson and Burrow become available, it might be a harder sell.

If there is one enticing part of a Tagovailoa trade, it's the presumed compensation that the buying team might receive. If the Dolphins have to give up day two draft picks to facilitate a trade, it may be enough for another team to pass on giving up draft capital to land one of the other two.

Of course, this time of year is always speculative. The league's new year won't start until mid-March. There is a lot of time between now and then, and as we all know in the NFL, things change quickly.