Tua Tagovailoa’s odd quote about Jaylen Waddle sparks major fan confusion

OTAs are about getting the system down, getting players on the same page, and setting a tone for what will come in late July when training camps begin. It's also about developing chemistry.



The Miami Dolphins are wrapping their OTA sessions, and you would think Tua Tagovailoa would be working on his chemistry with Nick Westbrook-Ikine, or maybe Malik Washington. Maybe he might be working on his chemistry with his tight ends. Instead, he is hoping he and Jaylen Waddle can continue to build it.

"We’re continuing to grow our chemistry with one another. For the past year, for the past two years, it’s really been me and [Tyreek Hill] kind of getting on that same page. But if me and [Jaylen)]Waddle can get together and continue to make stride throughout these last few days of minicamp, I think it’s going to lead into some pretty good things preparing us for training camp.”

It's not a bad thing to say the two are continuing to build said chemistry, but shouldn't that already be there after three seasons in the NFL and having played together at Alabama? Building? Really?



I'm not trying to be negative, and this is not intended to be that, but it's a bit odd that at this point, we are listening to Miami's franchise quarterback talking about working on chemistry with a receiver he has known since college.

Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle are still trying to build chemistry to make the Miami Dolphins better

We may be reading too much into this, and by we, I mean the other Dolphins fans who were scratching their heads on social media.

"If me and Waddle can get together and continue to make strides..." That's such an odd quote for these two. For them, playing together should be second nature at this point, and it borders on disturbing if they don't have that chemistry already.

Going back to when Waddle was entering the draft, he was asked if he would rather play with Mac Jones or Tagovailoa. He said Jones because they had both joined Alabama together on the very same day. Still, he should also have a relationship with Tagovailoa that is second nature.

In the NFL, great quarterbacks know exactly where their receivers are going to be. The receivers know their quarterbacks' tendencies so well, they can move around the field to create throwing lanes without thinking.

While not a fair comparison, Dan Marino and the "Marks" brothers (Clayton and Duper) were almost always on the same page.



This may not be a comment that needs to be magnified, but it does warrant at least a question.

