Tua Tagovailoa’s exit might break up the Dolphins as we know them

How bad of a situation are the Miami Dolphins in with Tua Tagovailoa? So much so that releasing the quarterback could have a massive impact on the team's future.

Let's be honest; ask most fans what they want, and they will tell you the best course of action is to eat the $99 million and be done with it. That's what Miami will suffer through if they bite the bullet and get rid of the quarterback. It's more than ripping off the band-aid. It's reopening the wound.

The fallout of this move could be lasting and it could cost fan-favorite players their jobs as well.

ESPN discussing whether to take entire 99 M Tua cap hit in one year instead of post June 1 split over 2. Could case be made for doing that and going with nothing but players on rookie contracts and minimums other than Brooks, Sieler, Brewer, Waddle? — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 23, 2026

Miami Dolphins may be forced to trade players they had hoped to build the roster around

At the 2025 trade deadline, interim GM Champ Kelly opted not move De'Von Achane or Jaylen Waddle. Both could be on the table should Jon-Eric Sullivan view them as expendable pieces to make up for draft capital and salary cap loss.

While fans may not be thrilled about the move, the Dolphins are two seasons away, at minimum, from being relevant. That especially puts more pressure on Waddle, who will be looking at a contract renewal. Sullivan mentioned both players as building blocks, but if Miami has to give up draft capital to help move Tagovailoa, recouping it could come from either of those two.

Eating $99 million isn't without its advantages. Miami would have to sign a bunch of low-end one-year players to fill out its 2026 roster. Most would be projects. With the Dolphins having one of the toughest schedules in 2026, a roster full of these types of players could lead to losses, which might net the Dolphins the top pick in the 2027 draft.

It's not a space Dolphins fans want to live in, but if we are being honest with ourselves, it might be the right move for the team and the new HC and GM.

Fans don't want Achane to move, and there are other tradable options for Sullivan. They will, however, need to decide about Waddle and how they will approach the offset of the cap hit if they eat the $99 million.