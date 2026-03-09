Tua Tagovailoa's heartfelt message to Dolphins fans speaks volumes

The Miami Dolphins released Tua Tagovailoa on Monday. It was expected and needed. The move hits the Dolphins with a massive $67.5 million dead cap hit, but it also ends one of the most tumultuous periods in team history.

The Dolphins may have announced the move early on Monday, but it was evident in the prepared statement that the decision was made over the weekend. Shortly after the Dolphins made their official announcement, Tagovailoa released a statement of his own on Instagram.

Tua Tagovailoa thanks Miami Dolphins fans for staying classy to the end

The Dolphins quarterback had some rough years with the team. His entry into the league came during the COVID-19 shutdown. His own head coach, Brian Flores, didn't want him. He dealt with that adversity despite the rumors of Miami trading for Deshaun Watson. What a mistake that would have been.

Mike McDaniel saved Tagovailoa from himself, but at the same time, he and Chris Grier crippled the organization. Over the last two seasons, Tagovailoa's play on the field and McDaniel's sudden desire to become a coach instead of a friend started to divide the relationship.

As Tagovailoa looks back, however, it was clear that his time in Miami wasn't all bad. If there is one thing fans have learned about the QB is that he is an honest, if not too honest, person.

"To the fans: Your energy, loyalty, and passion meant everything. You lifted me up in the biggest moments and stood by me through the challenging ones. My family and I felt your love. " Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins' highest-paid player in franchise history will now play somewhere else next season. The next week will be interesting as he takes the steps toward moving on.

Miami fans have been supportive of Tagovailoa, most of the time. They stood beside him during the Flores period and prayed with everyone else during his multiple injuries. Unfortunately, Tagovailoa needed a change of scenery.

With a new head coach and general manager, now was the right time to make this move. Both sides get a fresh start. The Dolphins will get theirs in two years when the dead money from the contract is gone.