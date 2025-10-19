Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception so bad that it finally broke Mike McDaniel

It's gone from bad to worse for the Miami Dolphins. The team is about to be 1-6 and it's definitely going to be the end of the road for head coach Mike McDaniel sooner rather than later.

McDaniel has to know the end of his Dolphins head coaching tenure is coming and his frustration has shown in a big way in Miami's blowout loss to Cleveland. After Tua Tagovailoa threw a brutal interception from the Dolphins' own three-yard line, McDaniel erupted on his quarterback.

The Dolphins head coach (though likely not for long) was seen pointing to the sideline and telling Tagovailoa to get off the field. That is a sign that things have not been going Miami's way all year long and McDaniel knows the end is coming for his coaching career in South Beach. The frustration has come out for sure.

Mike McDaniel’s furious reaction to Tua Tagovailoa’s INT says it all for Dolphins

When that pick happened, things were already going poorly with the 'Fins down 24-6 but three seconds of game clock later and they were down 31-6. The season was already in the toilet before then but that pick was even more of a dagger to Miami hoping for a rebound. It's not going to happen. It's not hard to see why McDaniel was fed up with his quarterback and not afraid to show it.

Things have been going terribly for the Dolphins all season long and it's not surprising to see McDaniel putting his quarterback on blast like this after Tua did the same thing to his head coach a week ago. Tagovailoa said that guys on the team weren't showing up to meetings and/or were showing up late to meetings and that better leadership was needed.

This season has not gone the way anyone hoped or expected and clearly, both McDaniel and Taogvailoa are fed up with one another and ready to be done with each other. They'll get their wish soon enough as it feels like McDaniel's time with the team is growing closer to a close.