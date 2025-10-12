Tua Tagovailoa throws teammates under the bus after Dolphins' brutal loss

Tua Tagovailoa did everything he could to beat the Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert in Week 6, but he also contributed more than enough to the loss.

After the game, the Miami Dolphins quarterback stood at the podium to answer questions. He will most assuredly let the three-interception game roll off his back when he gets home to his family, but first, he had to point some fingers.

Tagovailoa made enough plays to win the game, but the defense couldn't make the plays to keep Herbert from driving the field, ultimately proving insufficient. Tagovailoa made sure fans knew what was going on with the team.

Tua Tagovailoa doesn't mince words about leadership problems of the Miami Dolphins

As the media session wound down, Tagovailoa was asked about how they would avoid a "woe's me" type feeling after another close loss.



"I think it starts with leadership and helping to articulate that for them, and then what we are expecting out of the guys.



We are expecting this, are we getting that? We have guys showing up late to player-only meetings, guys not showing up to player-only meetings. There is a lot that goes into that."

Mike McDaniel backed up his quarterback to a degree. The head coach said, "Player-only meetings are outside of what we demand." He would follow that up with the confidence that his quarterback will take care of it, as it isn't something the coaches can do, considering it's player-driven.

On the other hand, Jordyn Brooks was asked about it and refused to answer the question. It's becoming clear that as the losses pile up, the team is losing focus. Could this week be the catalyst that pushes them over the edge? It could be.

At 1-5, the Dolphins are no longer looking at why they lost or by how many points. They are facing an insurmountable win/loss record, and now it seems the players are giving up, too.