Tua Tagovailoa wastes no time joining new team after Dolphins release

So much for the NFL-wide limited interest in Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins released their quarterback on Monday morning; he is now heading to Atlanta, hours after he was replaced by Malik Willis.

As it often goes, one team's trash is another team's treasure. The interest in Tagovailoa began within an hour of the announcement that he would be leaving. When free agency began, it appeared that the Falcons were leading the early charge. It took a little longer to get the particulars worked out.

ESPN Sources: Former Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa plans to sign a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.



The move now will give the Falcons two left-handed quarterbacks, Tagovailoa and Michael Penix, heading into the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/m8SJHSTs6F — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

Former Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa lands on his feet with the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year deal

It's ironic when you think about it. Tagovailoa is returning to the scene of one of his last big games as the starter for the Dolphins. The QB lit up the Falcons with four touchdowns and a 138.6 passer rating. It must have sparked a memory for owner Arthur Blank.

The contract details haven't been released yet, but it will fall close to the league minimum if not at it. The one-year deal will give Tagovailoa time to take a breath and potentially increase his value across the league and to the Falcons should he get opportunities to play.

With Michael Penix, Jr. dealing with health issues over his career, there is a big chance that Tagovailoa gets on the field, especially if Atlanta struggles.

The Falcons will release Kirk Cousins on Wednesday. The release opened the door for Tagovailoa's addition to the team.

Miami fans have been pining for Tagovailoa's release for weeks. The Dolphins granted that wish Monday morning. Miami will split the cost of his contract over the next two seasons, with more than $50 million being eaten in 2026 and the rest in 2027.

Dolphins fans are not too concerned about what Tagovailoa might do outside of Miami. They have seen him at his best and at his worst. The Falcons are taking a low flyer with little investment in his future.

In Atlanta, should he get on the field, he will find one of the top running backs in the NFL behind him. Bijan Robinson could also benefit from Tagovailoa's addition. The quick release won't change, and that could offer more opportunities for a Falcons offense that has been stagnant. It's a good move for the Falcons, though most fans of Atlanta won't think so.