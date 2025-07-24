Tua Tagovailoa's plan to stay healthy could create nightmare for Dolphins' offense

With training camp now in session and the Miami Dolphins hoping to develop the kind of team that can win playoff games, all eyes are on Tua Tagovailoa once again.

There is a simple narrative with Tua that can't be dismissed. He has the talent to win games, but also hasn't been able to stay healthy throughout his career. The former No. 5 overall pick has managed to play just one full season since he was drafted in 2020.

This year, Tua has taken the approach to do less so that he can do more, and that has fans wondering if the offense will get hit with a domino effect.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa plans to be more careful in 2025

Tua on protecting himself this season: “I’ve got to be more selfish instead of selfless.” In the sense that he can’t think what the team wants is for him to put his health at risk to make a football play. pic.twitter.com/qOjF767BKA — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 23, 2025

The good news is Tua knows that he has to take measures to stay healthy. He is realizing the Dolphins' best chance at success is being on the field. When Tua is on the field, the Dolphins' offense can be electric, but the offense needs the threat of Tua doing more than just throwing the ball.

There is a downside to what Tua is saying, though. While he says he needs to be more "selfish," he probably meant to say more "selfless" and less "selfish." Tua doesn't always give up on plays, and that has become a problem that has led to injuries.

If Tua is telling everyone he plans to be more careful and that he will give up on plays instead of pushing them forward, defenses can start to watch for trends in his gameplay to see what he is doing differently. If they know he isn't going to take off with the ball or maybe leave the pocket and slide after a couple of yards, it takes an element out of the Dolphins' offensive system.

The Dolphins are not going to use Tua on third and fourth downs with a QB sneak any more than they will use him on a designed rollout that allows him to take off. While Miami doesn't run a lot of options, that too is something defenses won't worry about.

Overall, the key to the Dolphins' success is their ability to get the ball into the hands of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle while having a solid running game. Tua is no longer the guy who will make the big plays, but instead, the guy to get the ball into the hands of the players who will.

Unlike other quarterbacks in the division, Tua has no choice but to eliminate part of his game in an effort to stay healthy. Will that limit the Dolphins' offense or create a defensive game plan that allows for better coverage without the worry of Tua taking off?

We will see when the season begins.