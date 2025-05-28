Tyreek Hill doubles down on selfish goal that could doom Dolphins offense

The Miami Dolphins are in an interesting situation heading into the 2025 season. They need to win, they need to break the longest playoff-winning drought in the NFL, and they need to play as a team.

Since Mike McDaniel arrived in the NFL as a head coach, the Dolphins have had two playoff appearances and two quick exits from the postseason. Last year, they missed the playoffs entirely.

Despite the talent on the roster, the Dolphins are not winning deep into January, and it might not change this year — kind of like Tyreek Hill.

Hill is the star of Miami's offense, but opposing teams have figured out how to slow him down and defend against him. In 2023, Miami's offense was the best it had been since Dan Marino — against average or worse teams, at least. They struggled against good teams and in bad weather.

Hill was on fire, though. His desire to reach the 2,000-yard mark was a goal he almost made. This year, that's his dream again.

He has doubled down on his target of posting 2,000 yards in 2025.

Hill needs to stop and just concentrate on being a member of the Dolphins. In some ways, it's good to see he has goals, but this puts too much pressure on Miami's offense to feed him the ball, and if we have learned anything, they tend to cater to what Hill wants.

The Dolphins' offense will suffer if they try to get Tyreek Hill to 2,000 yards

Getting Hill his goal is likely to come at the expense of the rest of the offense. Hill would need to be a one-man show again, but that doesn't always win football games. It's a statistic, and nothing more.

If the Dolphins are going to succeed in 2025, they will need offensive balance. That means running the ball with both consistency and determination. It means throwing the ball to Jaylen Waddle and Jonnu Smith instead of force-feeding it to Hill.

Tua Tagovailoa is not a good three-read quarterback, and if Hill is asking for the ball more, Tua is likely going to try to get him the ball. Hill is again being his typical self with the comments, but it does come across as another selfish goal rather than the team's.

