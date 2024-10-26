Tyreek Hill's emotional response to Tua Tagovailoa's return will get fans excited
By Brian Miller
Tyreek Hill has his quarterback on the practice field again, and if anyone wondered how he felt about Tua Tagovailoa, let's just say he's pretty dang fired up to have his signal-caller back on the field with him moving forward.
Hill has not been the "Tyreek Hill" Miami fans have seen the last two seasons. He has been a lost receiver on a bad offense. That is going to change on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals and no one may be happier than Hill.
Earlier this week, Hill caught up with the media and spoke about what it means to have Tua back on the field. Fans might agree with his assessment:
Tyreek Hill is fired up to have Tua Tagovailoa back throwing him the ball
Tua isn't the only one that is happy to be back to playing football. Miami Dolphins fans should be thrilled that Hill and Jaylen Waddle are already connecting on deep balls in practice with him. Should the same happen vs. the Cardinals, Hard Rock Stadium will be rocking this weekend.
Tua's return will energize the stadium and when he and Hill connect on their first pass, the place will go nuts. Miami needs a big win, and this week's victory could be the spark that turns their season around. The big test will come the following week in Buffalo, but the Dolphins must get through Arizona first.
It will be surprising if the Dolphins don't feed the ball to Hill on Sunday. He should be able to go over 100 yards and people shouldn't be surprised if the Dolphins have both Hill and Waddle eclipse that number.
Miami is starving for an offensive resurgence, and this week could provide the relief they need. The Miami Dolphins have yet to score more than 20 points all season and they have hit 20 only once - that was in Week 1. Clearly Hill is excited for Tua's return and clearly he has a ton of respect for what he brings to the team.