Tyreek Hill had the perfect reaction to Dolphins' season-saving win vs. Raiders
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins beat the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, but they are not done yet, and they are not celebrating the victory just yet. They know there is more work to do.
The Dolphins are not going to make the playoffs at 9-8, and they can't really call themselves contenders if they can't beat the teams left on their schedule. Miami has three games against teams in the playoff chase: Green Bay, San Francisco, and Houston. They must win most of their remaining seven games to make the playoffs.
They are taking it one game at a time and won't get carried away by their performance against the Raiders. As fans, we can jump on the Dolphins' bandwagon, but the players aren't doing it.
Tyreek Hill had the perfect reaction to the win.
Tyreek Hill shows Dolphins mean business with reaction to Week 11 win
After the game, Tyreek Hill made the Dolphins' intentions clear and slammed the message home to the fans.
Short, simple, and to the point. The Dolphins are 1-0 this week, and if they beat the New England Patriots in Miami next week, they are again, 1-0. Miami has little wiggle room, and they can't buy into the media saying they can afford to lose one or two games and still make the postseason.
No, the Dolphins have to continue to pound the ball and do whatever they have to do to win a football game. The defense has to play better than it did against the Raiders, who stuck around far too long and could have ruined the Dolphins' afternoon had their defense not imploded at the end.
Miami is in a good position, and both Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier are correct in not tanking the season, but there are a lot of games left to play. The Dolphins have been playing a lot better since they lost to the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills, but they have also only played the Los Angeles Rams and Raiders. Miami has to beat someone with substance, and it seems they know that.
One game, one week, one at a time.