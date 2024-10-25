Tyreek Hill injury update is last thing Dolphins need ahead of Tua Tagovailoa return
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans can't have nice things anymore, right? In Week 8, Tua Tagovailoa will be in action, but is it a lock that Tyreek Hill will play on Sunday when Miami hosts the Arizona Cardinals? Hill showed up on the team's injury report and now people are worried.
Omar Kelly reported that Hill was limited due to a foot injury. It's unclear what the injury is or if it is something that will keep him out Sunday vs. Arizona. For now, it's a wait-and-see type of situation, but it isn't the news fans want to hear after learning Tagovailoa is now back behind center.
It was supposed to be a big return for Tua, which will give Hill and Jaylen Waddle something to look forward to, but if Miami isn't 100% at receiver, then the party might be ruined. The hope now is that Hill can get his foot back to full health as soon as possible, as he'll be needed in a must-win game at home vs. the Cardinals:
Tyreek Hill is dealing with a foot injury for the Miami Dolphins
Miami needs to get rolling if they are going to turnaround their season, but if we are being honest, the Dolphins should be able to beat the Cardinals with or without Hill. The Dolphins need him more for a week later, as the Bills will be on the schedule for a clash in Buffalo in Week 9.
Miami has not yet had a full squad of stars for a game, and the team has also missed more than a few complimentary players as well. Losing Jaelan Phillips, not having Bradley Chubb, and the concussion for Tua has rendered this team a walking M.A.S.H. unit.
With Tyler Huntley banged up, the Dolphins' backup job looks to be falling back to Skylar Thompson, who said he was 100 percent after dealing with a chest injury. The Dolphins signed C.J. Beathard to the practice squad and currently have Tim Boyle around as well.
If Hill is limited or playing hurt this weekend, the Dolphins will need to get Odell Beckham Jr. more involved in the offense, or at the very least Jaylen Wright. OBJ was on the field for only 11 snaps and Wright was on the field for six in the Week 7 loss to the Colts. That can't be the norm moving forward.