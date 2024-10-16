Tyreek Hill silences trade rumors with emphatic words on his Dolphins future
By Brian Miller
Tyreek Hill has a message for Miami Dolphins fans, and he can't say it any clearer: he isn't going anywhere. Hill was on his Twitch account and made the comments while playing a basketball game. He was adamant and clear about his future with the Dolphins.
Can we finally put this all to rest? Probably not because there is still plenty of time until the NFL trade deadline, but Hill is passionately telling Dolphins fans they have nothing to worry about:
Tyreek Hill passionately said he has no plans to leave the Miami Dolphins
Hill not only said, "I ain't going nowhere" he also said that his Twitter account is just so he can troll. You have to love the honesty and it puts into context the stuff that he puts on that network. Hill has always tried to stir stuff up, his bio says as much.
The Dolphins will need their top receiver if they are going to turn around the season. Despite having only two wins, the Dolphins are still ahead of the Jets in the division standings. The Broncos and Colts are in front of them for what would be the final spot in the AFC playoffs, but there's still a lot of time left in the campaign.
That may not sound like great news considering we are still a couple of weeks away from the halfway point of the season, but it is something positive to think about. If the Dolphins lose to the Colts, maybe the mindset in Miami starts to change, but at this point it wouldn't seem like the Dolphins would put Hill on the trade block, nor should they.
There has been a lot of speculation on the subject and we explored the fact that Miami should at least field calls, but the Dolphins are not going to trade him and he doesn't want to be traded. Miami will play the Colts this weekend, and then the Tua Tagovailoa watch begins ahead of Week 8 when he is eligible to return.