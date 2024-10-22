Veteran Dolphins WR has likely played his last snap with Miami after ACL tear
By Brian Miller
The update for Miami Dolphins punt returner/wide receiver Braxton Berrios was every bit of the bad news the team thought it would be. Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that Berrios suffered a torn ACL in the Week 7 loss to the Colts. Just like that, his campaign is over.
Berrios left the field on Sunday in the second half and then headed to the locker room. When he didn't return, it became apparent that something serious was going on. Before the team left on the bus for the airport, it was reported that he had suffered a "significant" injury.
The Dolphins placed him on Injured Reserve with his torn ACL and it could be the last time he suits up for the AFC East side. Berrios will be a free agent next season and the Dolphins will have likely found a more permanent solution for the job. Berrios rarely contributed in the offense and that makes him expendable.
Braxton Berrios is out for the season with a torn ACL
Berrios' injury will not keep him from playing again, but as a player who may have been on the cusp of making the 53-man roster this year, he may need to claw his way back in. The likelihood of Berrios being ready for offseason work, minicamps, OTAs, and possibly training camp will not help him make another roster.
With Berrios heading to IR, the Dolphins now have a roster spot for Tua Tagovailoa, who is expected to get back on the field for the Week 8 matchup with the Cardinals. He was officially taken off IR on Monday, but the Dolphins have 21 days to activate him to the 53. It is only a formality at this point.
Berrios finished this year's campaign with four targets in six games and no receptions. As a punt returner, he posted seven returns for 103 yards and a long of 44. He also returned three kickoffs for 76 yards and a long of 33.