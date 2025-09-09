Week 1 brought the Dolphins more than just a brutally disappointing loss

Things could not have gone worse for the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. Losing the game was one thing, but they also lost players they could not afford to lose.

On Sunday, Miami lost more than a football game. Earlier in the first quarter, James Daniels went down with an injury not related to the ankle issue he was dealing with during the week leading up to the game. Daniels did not return. His loss was bad enough, but a short time later, Miami lost starting cornerback Storm Duck.

Duck suffered an ankle injury early in the game and, like Daniels, was ruled out and did not return.

Miami Dolphins cornerback room can't withstand more injuries after losing Storm Duck

Duck earned the starting job this offseason, but there is no one standing behind him ready to go should he not be able to play this week. His direct backup, Ethan Bonner, was inactive Sunday as he deals with a nagging injury.

Jason Marshall is listed third on the depth chart, but Miami uses him as the nickel corner. The other side of the field isn't much better. Jack Jones and Rasul Douglas are the top two. Douglas will likely slide in for Duck if he misses an extended period of time.

It's not an ideal situation all around. Duck was hoping to get off to a quick start this season in his second year. Cam Smith was a non-factor most of training camp and has started the year on the "Non-Football Injury" list.

Chris Grier and the Dolphins believed the need for better corners wasn't necessary, as they feel Miami's front seven can keep constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks, thus eliminating the need for top coverage corners. On Sunday, that proved to be wrong as most fans had expected.

How long Duck misses will be critical for the Dolphins as they now prepare for three consecutive games against their division rivals. In week two, they open Hard Rock Stadium for the first time when they host the Drake Maye-led Patriots. They are going to need better play in the secondary.

More Dolphins News and Analysis