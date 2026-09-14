Week 1 rookie grades: Dolphins have building blocks that can't be ignored

The Miami Dolphins proved a few things on Sunday against the Raiders. They are going to be a physical football team that doesn't stop. They are going to rely heavily on building the roster from the draft, and they still have a long way to go.

Sunday was the first real NFL game for the Dolphins rookie class. Not everyone got on the field. Miami placed rookie DJ Campbell on the inactive list. He was joined by tight end Justin Joly, a fifth-round pick of the Broncos that the Dolphins were awarded off waivers.

Many of the rookies stood out on Sunday, and while they were not individually perfect all the time, their blueprint for success was evident.

Miami Dolphins rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez shines in his NFL debut

Jacob Rodriguez - A

The Dolphins gave the "green-dot" helmet to the 2nd-round rookie, and calling the defense wasn't too big a deal for him. Rodriguez was out of position on a few plays, but his 14 tackles led the team. Five of his tackles were solo, and he played 100% of the defensive snaps. There was a lot to like about his debut, and it was clear why the Dolphins think so highly of him. His consistency will come with time.

Chris Johnson - C

The Dolphins' first-round corner registered 11 tackles against the Raiders and had two pass breakups, but he was also responsible for two of the Raiders' three touchdowns. Like Rodriguez, he played all of the defensive snaps. His first showing was good, but not great, and there is work that needs to be done; overall, it's a positive step in the right direction.

Chris Bell - B

We can't give Bell an "A" because he wasn't on the field much, but his two targets produced one catch for 25 yards. It is still amazing that he was able to get back on the field so quickly after his December knee injury. He played 29% of the offensive snaps.

Will Kacmarek - C

The rookie TE's debut came after a week of light work due to injury. Miami was clearly taking their time with him. He played just 25% of the offensive snaps. He managed one reception for no yards and was primarily used as a blocker.

Kevin Coleman - C

Coleman can't be faulted for the lack of targets; just two on Sunday. He didn't register a catch. Coleman wasn't given an opportunity downfield. Both of his targets netted a negative 3 average depth of target. He played just 29% of the offensive snaps.

Caleb Douglas - A

Douglas was a superstar on Sunday. He caught five of eight passes for 94 yards, three of them for first downs. Douglas' route running was near-perfect in tight coverage. He was able to create space downfield to give Malik Willis a target. He played 91% of the offensive snaps.

Michael Taaffe - B

Taaffe gets the honor of being the first player to record a turnover in 2026. He plucked a ball from Kirk Cousins after he broke inside on a crossing route. Taaffe had four tackles on the day, playing just over 50% of the snaps. It was a promising debut that showcased his physical side as well.

D.J. Herman - B

It's hard to truly gauge his play given he contributed just 15 snaps on offense. Without watching the tape, Herman was primarily a blocker, and the Dolphins' offensive line didn't play well, putting more pressure on the FB to make plays. Still, he wasn't bad when he was on the field.

Kyle Louis - C

Louis is supposed to be a Swiss Army knife, but on Sunday he played just three total snaps on defense and 14 snaps on special teams. Nothing stood out as specifically good or bad, but it wasn't the debut that people expected either.

Seydou Traore - C

Offensively, Traore is ungraded. He didn't play a single snap against the Raiders' defense, but he did contribute 15 plays on special teams. Special teams can include kickoff, field goal, punt, or punt return, and those snaps are not typically designated.

Kadyn Proctor - B

The Dolphins' first pick in last April's draft still has some growing to do, but there were no singular plays that stood out as horrible. He held his own inside consistently despite constant pressure from the Raiders' defensive front. He took 100% of the offensive snaps and committed just one infraction, a false start in week one. It's a promising start.