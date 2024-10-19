A Week 7 win could put the Dolphins back in a position to instill fear in the AFC
By Brian Miller
Surprisingly, the Miami Dolphins are still close to a playoff spot. With only two wins, it's hard to believe that if things can be turned around soon, the Dolphins are still in a good position to snatch a Wild Card position.
There is a lot of football left to be played. The NFL is only entering Week 7 of an 18-week campaign. Coming off a bye week, the Dolphins are closer to being fully healthy and when Tua Tagovailoa returns, the offense should start clicking again. This week, the Dolphins hopes of a third consecutive postseason berth is on the line, because a loss will do nothing but put Miami at a further disadvantage, leaving fans to start contemplating draft pick status instead of a run in the postseason.
Currently, the Dolphins are ninth in the AFC. Seven AFC teams will make the playoffs in 2024 and right now, the Broncos hold the No. 8 seed and the Colts hold the No. 7. Yes, it is too early to be talking about playoffs, but considering the negativity that has surrounded the team for six weeks, a little positive hope isn't a bad thing.
The Miami Dolphins could finish Week 7 holding the final AFC playoff spot
It's hard to fathom, but if the Dolphins beat the Colts, they will be 3-3 - the Colts would be 3-4, meaning they would move ahead of Indy. With the Broncos taking down the Saints on Thursday Night Football, Denver is now 4-3. So, should Miami beat the Colts, they'd be just one game back of that final spot with 11 games to play. Oh, and Tagovailoa will be back soon.
If the Dolphins can briefly get back into the playoff picture (which is far too early to be realistic), it will have an impact on the team's mentality and if they can use it as motivation, maybe they can turn it all around and make something positive out of what is ahead.
The season hasn't gone according to plan for Miami, but the fact that they're still in contention for postseason football is something to smile about. If they can take care of business vs. the Colts, which won't be easy, then maybe, just maybe, it can end up being a season to remember for Mike McDaniel and Co.