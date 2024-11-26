What went right, what went wrong for the Dolphins vs. Patriots in Week 12
You could make a strong case that it was the team's most complete performance of the season.
The Miami Dolphins owned a 31-0 lead early in the fourth quarter and cruised to a 34-15 victory over the visiting New England Patriots.
It was the club's third straight win and eighth triumph in their last nine games in this longtime divisional rivalry. It was also the 'Fins third consecutive victory after a 2-6 start this season.
A lot went right for the Dolphins on Sunday vs. Patriots
What went right: First-half domination
It was a memorable first half for McDaniel's squad. Miami outscored the Patriots, 24-0, and outgained Jerod Mayo's team in total yardage, 281-84. The Dolphins ran a total of 37 offensive plays and averaged an impressive 7.6 per snap. The Dolphins were also 4-of-6 on third down. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 20 of his 27 throws for 247 yards and three scores. He was not sacked and did not fumble.
It was also a huge 30 minutes for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and rising tight end Jonnu Smith. The former was targeted seven times, and caught six passes for 118 yards. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa threw the ball to Smith nine times, and he came up with seven receptions for 71 yards, including a seven-yard touchdown grab. Running back De'Von Achane ran just six times for 22 yards, but both of his catches went for scores.
What went right: Steady improvement by the offense
The mess that was the start of the 2024 season is a bit of a distant memory these days, at least when it comes to the Miami offense. The Dolphins haven't been perfect on this side of the ball, but having Tagovailoa back on the field has been huge. Yes, he struggled early in the year before he went down with a concussion in the third quarter of the Thursday night 31-10 loss to the Bills. Enter quarterbacks Skylar Thompson, Tim Boyle, and Tyler Huntley. All told, the 'Fins totaled 70 points and six offensive touchdowns in their first six games.
In their last five outings, McDaniel's squad has scored at least 23 points in each game, and the offense has reached the end zone 16 times. The Dolphins have turned over the ball just four times during this five-game span, this after giving up the ball eight times in their first six outings.
What went wrong: A little fourth-quarter angst
Early in the fourth quarter, the Dolphins owned a 31-0 lead. Tagovailoa had thrown his fourth TD pass of the game, to Waddle, with 1:37 remaining in the third quarter. It marked the second consecutive game that Miami had totaled at least 30 points. McDaniel's team appeared well on its way to a third straight win.
That was until the Patriots managed a little bit of a rally. The lead was basically cut in half after quarterback Drake Maye connected with tight end Austin Hooper for a 38-yard score. A few minutes later, Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright fumbled, New England cornerback Christian Gonzalez scooped up the ball and ran 63 yards for a TD. Add a Maye two-point conversion pass and it was suddenly 31-15 with more than 10 minutes to play. The 'Fins prevailed, but there was a little late concern.
What went right: Pass rush continues its revival
Getting after opposing quarterbacks was not a team strength early in the year. This offseason, general manager Chris Grier added veteran Calais Campbell and used a first-round pick on Penn State edge-rusher Chop Robinson to bolster an aspect of the team's game that was ravaged by injuries late in 2023. Bradley Chubb, injured late last season, has yet to play a down in 2024, and Jaelen Phillips was lost for the season in a Week 4 loss to the Titans. All told, the Dolphins totaled a mere 10 sacks during the team's 2-6 start.
It has been a much different story as of late. Anthony Weaver's defenders have come up with three or more QB traps in three straight games and a combined 11 sacks during the team's current three-game winning streak. Robinson has 3.5 sacks in his last four games. He had zero in his first seven NFL outings.
What went right: Business as usual vs. Patriots
There was obviously a time that three teams in the AFC East not named the New England Patriots had to deal with one of the great dynastic runs in NFL annals. It's safe to say that the Dolphins, unlike the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, were able to hold their own a bit when it came to facing Bill Belichick's club. That's because, for some inexplicable reasons, the Pats always seemed to have problems when they made their way to South Florida.
As of late, it hasn't mattered where the game has been played. The 'Fins have won four straight and eight of the last nine meetings in this AFC East setting. Over the past two seasons, Miami has limited New England to 17 points or less in each of their victories. However, it's been just the opposite for the 'Fins when it comes to the Bills. Then again, you can only slay one dragon at a time.