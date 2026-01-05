Where Tua’s career ranks among Dolphins legends if he has played his last game

What was supposed to be another season ahead for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins has turned into a major offseason controversy that started long before the season was over.

The biggest question entering the next offseason isn't who will coach the Dolphins or who the general manager will be; it's whether Tagovailoa will return in 2026. It seems that his chances are dwindling by the day.

What is likely going to happen is that he and, presumably, Mike McDaniel will sit down and discuss the future, then see where he fits. If 2025 was his final season with the Dolphins, where did he rank among Miami's other QBs?

Tua Tagovailoa's run for Miami Dolphins immortality ended quicker than anyone thought

If the Dolphins can trade Tagovailoa this offseason, it will end a horrible run over the last two years and put an end to one of the worst draft picks in team history. Tagovailoa's struggles are well-documented. His health concerns also didn't help his development. Here is a look at where he finished against other Dolphins quarterbacks, should he be done in Miami.

Single Season Passing Yards

Believe it or not, Tagovailoa holds the third-highest passing yards total in Dolphins history. Dan Marino holds the top two spots with 5,084 and 4,747 yards total. Tagovailoa moved into third during the 2023 season when he posted 4,624 yards.

Single Season Touchdowns

Tagovailoa was never going to reach Dan Marino, but he gave it a good run. His 2023 season produced 29 TDs. That was good enough to move him into 5th behind Marino. Ryan Tannehill's 2014 season is the next non-Marino QB on the list at 27.

Interceptions in a Single Season

If we are going to be fair to Tagovailoa, we have to look at interceptions as well. Marino had 23 INTs in 1986 and holds the first four spots on the Dolphins list. To Tagovailoa's credit, despite leading the league in this category most of the 2025 season, his 15 INTs this year were only good enough to get him ranked 20th.

Career Passing Yards

Marino's 61,361 yards are nearly untouchable right now. Tagovailoa, in his six seasons, would never have come close to reaching that. His 18,166 yards, however, are good enough for 4th all-time. He lands behind Bob Griese (25,092) and Ryan Tannehill (20,434).

Career Passing Touchdowns

Tagovailoa remains 4th on the list behind Marino (420), Griese (192), and Tannehill (123). If he stays with the Dolphins, he will likely move ahead of Tannehill next season, as he is only three behind.