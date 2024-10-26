Where would the Dolphins pick in the NFL Draft if the season ended today?
By Brian Miller
The season hasn't gone to plan for the Miami Dolphins in 2024. If the season were to end today, where would they pick in the 2025 NFL Draft? Currently, the Dolphins are sitting at two wins, which is hardly inspiring, but the return of Tua Tagovailoa will help guide the team back into the win column and with luck, climb back into the postseason hunt.
The Dolphins have proved that no game is easy, but now they have to beat the bad teams and they have little room to lose to the good ones. The big question is this- will the Dolphins do enough to make the playoffs, or will they do just enough to end up drafting just below the playoff teams?
At some point, if the Dolphins continue to lose, fans will start hoping for draft seeding rather than playoff seeding. We are not there yet.
The Miami Dolphins would draft in the Top 10 if the season ended today
The season isn't ending today, but for those fans who are trying to find something bright in an otherwise dark 2024 season, Miami is currently in the No. 10 draft spot. The Patriots would have the first pick in the draft with the Panthers, Browns and Titans filling out the Top 4. They all have only one win. The Jets would be fifth, followed by the Saints, Jaguars, Raiders, and Giants. They all have two wins.
It is clear that this will have an ebb and flow to it all year and of these teams, the Dolphins and Jets are the most likely to drop out of the Top 10 altogether. Miami still plays the Jets twice, the Patriots and Raiders once, and will play the Browns late in the season.