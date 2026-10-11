Why Kenneth Grant's Dolphins return could be the key to Miami's first victory

The Miami Dolphins head into Week 5 still looking for their first win of 2026. The Cincinnati Bengals are the latest team standing in their way, and they have had their struggles in recent weeks as well. Still, there is a reason why the Dolphins are a full-touchdown underdog at home according to most sportsbooks.

They simply lack the depth and overall talent of your typical NFL team, but they are getting a boost this week in the form of their 2025 first-round pick. Defensive tackle Kenneth Grant is set to make his season debut on Sunday, and he could be the difference for Miami if he is ready to handle a decent workload.

While Grant's rookie season was nothing to write home about from a production standpoint (just two sacks and 33 tackles in 554 defensive snaps), his size and athleticism make him someone that the Bengals have to account for. For a defense that struggled to pressure the quarterback prior to last week's four-sack effort against the Vikings, having a player like Grant return to action could unlock a more diverse and effective pass rush.

The Miami Dolphins have to make Joe Burrow uncomfortable to win on Sunday, and Kenneth Grant can help them accomplish that

If Miami has any shot at upsetting the Bengals, making QB Joe Burrow uncomfortable in the pocket is a non-negotiable. With star receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins potentially returning from injury in time to play this week, the Dolphins have no hope of defending Cincy's passing game if they can't put serious pressure on the QB.

Historically speaking, Burrow has actually handled pressure quite well. So far this season, however, that has been how defenses have caused issues in the passing game. According to Pro Football Focus, Burrow has thrown two of his three interceptions and just two of his seven touchdown passes this season while under pressure. Compared to his career total of 51 TDs to 21 INTs under pressure prior to this year, the difference is stark.

That is where Grant's return comes into play. While Zach Sieler has continued to produce as a pass rusher, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers haven't had much of an impact in that regard so far. Inserting Grant into the rotation as a pass rusher brings more size and explosiveness to the group, and it creates new opportunities for stunts and other pass-rush games for head coach Jeff Hafley to utilize.

Running TE (tackle-end) stunts with Grant and Chop Robinson, for example, could be very difficult for the Bengals' struggling interior offensive line to deal with. Imagine Grant running as hard as he can into the guard just for Robinson to knife in behind him with a runway to Burrow. Not something fans of Cincinnati want to see, that's for sure.

Ultimately, it may be unfair to place such high expectations on what Grant's return could mean for this game. We don't know yet how many snaps he is capable of playing, or what kind of shape he is in after a month recovering from his toe injury. Still, if he can at least handle some key passing downs, that may be all the Dolphins need from him if he can help get some hits on Burrow.