Wild Andrew Van Ginkel stat makes the Dolphins' decision look even worse
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins had an in-house solution to their edge problem. Andrew Van Ginkel was a free agent, Jaelan Phillips was injured, and Bradley Chubb was going to miss half the season. They chose Shaquil Barrett for less money.
Barrett retired nine days ahead of the start of training camp. Van Ginkel never got an offer from the Dolphins. Now, he is thriving with the Vikings, and he is trending toward a Pro Bowl at this rate.
Dolphins fans get sick every time a Vikings defensive highlight showcases AVG, but why wouldn't they highlight him? He is a playmaker. The Dolphins don't have many of those. It really hurt when he returned two interceptions for touchdowns earlier this year, but he still makes more of a contribution than the Dolphins' edge-rushers.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that Van Ginkel has five sacks on the season. The Dolphins, as a team, have nine. The Dolphins' edge-rushers have combined for three.
Not re-signing Andrew Van Ginkel is one of many mistakes by Dolphins' front office
Van Ginkel is the Dolphins' entire offseason put into one person. Another mistake that was made that can't be undone.
No one complained when Vic Fangio and the Dolphins parted ways this past offseason. It was needed, but Anthony Weaver's arrival has not been all that stellar. The team has played well, but they are too inconsistent. Miami's inept offense does them no favors, but the personnel on the field is an issue.
The Dolphins thought they could get away with primarily backups at defensive tackle to replace Christian Wilkins. They thought they could skate by until Phillips and Chubb returned, and they thought they could piece together a serviceable linebacker group.
Right now, nothing is really working, and there is a lack of heart on the defense that used to be filled by guys like Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker, and Wilkins. Jordan Poyer is so far beyond the player he was, but Miami still thought he was a better option than DeShon Elliott, who is having a good season with the Steelers and will be coming back soon from injury.
Nothing has gone right for the Dolphins, but you struggle when you gut your roster, add players that don't fit what you're trying to do, and do it cheaply. The Dolphins are struggling.