Writing’s on the wall for Cam Smith (and everyone sees it)

There is a reason why you don't overdraft players who played football with your son at college; it should be a lesson for Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier.



Earlier this offseason, Grier stood at a podium and announced that Cam Smith needed to step up, specifically, he said the team could no longer hold his hand. Through mini-camps and OTA sessions, the former 2nd-round pick has not done much to challenge Grier's decree.

Miami's final OTAs are underway this week, and for Smith, it should be the final test before the Dolphins opt to use his roster spot on someone else.



Smith's career started out well enough. He was impressive in his first series of camp practices and looked good early in preseason before being injured. Something changed at that point, and he quickly landed on the wrong side of former Miami defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

We don't need to rehash the history of Smith; it isn't something that looks good. What we can look at is whether or not he should be taking a roster spot heading into training camp late next month.



It may just be an opinion, but if Smith can't showcase himself in OTAs, where contact is minimal, what is he going to do when the sessions turn to full pad contact? Smith's game isn't built around being physical, and the Dolphins don't play that type of game in the secondary.

Miami Dolphins CB Cam Smith is closing in on bust status as final OTAs begin

With Ethan Bonner and Storm Duck fighting for reps, the Dolphins are wasting their time on Smith. If he can show a little more progress, then he will at least show some value to the secondary. So far, there hasn't been anything reported to the contrary.

The Dolphins waited almost four years for Noah Igbinoghene to step up, but unlike Smith, Igbinoghene looked good in camps. Smith shouldn't be given the same time frame. Maybe a change of scenery would help, like with Igbinoghene.

Grier is far too lenient with keeping his draft picks that show little improvement, with the hopes of them developing. After three seasons, you should have a good idea where a player is in his progression. Calling out Smith by name, as someone who must get better, and then seeing little to nothing has changed, you cut bait.

