Writing’s on the wall for one Dolphins vet, but in pencil for now

When training camp arrives and practices begin, the Miami Dolphins roster positions will begin to shake out. Some players who seem safe today may not be by the end of August.



The Dolphins entered the offseason with four areas of concern. Cornerback, safety, defensive tackle, and offensive line. Miami is banking on the youth movement at defensive tackle to solve those issues, Minkah Fitzpatrick to solve the safety issues, but the other two positions remain a bit of a question mark.

Cornerback is clearly the bigger problem, but one player on the offensive line could be looking at this year's training camp as his last chance.

Liam Eichenberg remains on the tip of every Dolphins fan's tongue. He tested free agency in March, but returned to the Dolphins on a one-year deal. The move wasn't a bad one for the Dolphins despite the negative reactions. Now, however, Eichenberg could be seeing his future with Miami dwindling.

Miami Dolphins could put Liam Eichenberg's future on ice with a bad training camp

The Dolphins added James Daniels and Larry Borom to the roster earlier this year before bringing back Eichenberg. The idea was that Eichenberg would provide versatility and depth to the unit.

Then, in April, Miami also added former Arizona offensive lineman Jonah Savaiianea in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Entering training camp this year, the Dolphins' interior looks set with Daniels and the rookie.

Making it harder for Eichenberg, however, is that there are other players the Dolphins like in the offensive line room, too.

Andrew Meyer has been someone Miami has been rumored to be high on; the same can be said about Jackson Carman. While Eichenberg can play on the boundary, Carman saw enough reps during the season that he will likely enter camp backing up Austin Jackson.

It wouldn't be smart to throw money down on Eichenberg being gone before the regular season, but he has to perform well during camp, as he is going to face more pressure than he has in the past.

