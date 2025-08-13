Zach Wilson is clearly in position to win Dolphins QB2 battle

When the Miami Dolphins started training camp, there was a question about who would be QB2 on the depth chart. With Tua Tagovailoa entrenched as the starter, his primary backup was unclear. Would it be 2021 second-overall pick Zach Wilson, who Miami signed this offseason, or would it be rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers, who was once expected to be a high-round pick before ultimately being drafted in the seventh round.

Through multiple weeks of training camp, and one preseason game, the battle for the QB2 job seems to be over. The veteran Wilson is clearly in position to be the backup quarterback in Miami. That’s the way he’s been listed on the depth chart throughout camp, and after Week 1 of the preseason, it will likely stay that way.

Zach Wilson will likely be Miami’s QB2 over Quinn Ewers

All three quarterbacks played in Sunday’s preseason game against the Chicago Bears, and coincidentally, they all completed five passes — despite each having a different amount of attempts. Tagovailoa was 5-of-6, Wilson was 5-of-9, and Ewers was 5-of-18. While only a preseason game, and just his first NFL action, the poor outing from the rookie won’t help his attempt to move up the depth chart.

That means Wilson will be the guy second on the depth chart when the season starts. Ultimately, QB2s are like insurance; you want a good option but hopefully you never have to use them. That’s definitely the case in Miami. Best-case scenario for the Dolphins would be making it through the season and no one even knowing who the team’s backup quarterback is.

That’s the case for every team, but it’s especially true in Miami, considering Tagovailoa’s injury history. Dolphins’ seasons typically start to unravel when he has to miss games, and everyone is hoping that doesn’t happen this year.

READ MORE