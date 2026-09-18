1 thing Dolphins fans should be worried about (and 1 they definitely shouldn't)

Week 2 is almost here, and the Miami Dolphins are coming off a horrible 27-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. One could imagine the team would struggle on the field, but their own mistakes killed the Dolphins' opportunities.

While it wasn't all bad, there were certainly some painful lessons for head coach Jeff Hafley to take away from his first game as the top dog.

However, this loss makes two factors clear that will continue throughout the season, and fans need to be aware of them so they don’t get frustrated when they happen.

Miami Dolphins fans can expect 1 Week 1 issue to improve, while another may be stuck as a problem

The defensive line won’t be good enough to stop a decent run game

It was clear in the moment, but Miami was no match against the Raiders' run game. From the opening snap, the Dolphins' defensive line tried to set a physical tone, but they were consistently outmatched by the Raiders' offensive line and the strength of Ashton Jeanty.

Multiple times, Zach Sieler was double-teamed, and Jordan Phillips and Zeke Biggers didn’t stand up to the challenge. However, what outrages more Dolphins fans is that Jeanty, a good running back, ran through them like he was covered in grease because defenders either slipped off him or weren’t even close to bringing him down.

It was like the Raiders' RB was prime Emmitt Smith from the Dallas Cowboys’ glory era. So, Dolphins fans, be ready to watch the D-line struggle to stop the run game.

De’Von Achane is still the Dolphins’ key to a respectable offense in 2026

Early in the game, De’Von Achane emerged as Malik Willis’ go-to option. He touched the ball multiple times on each of their first few drives, but the game script eventually forced Miami to abandon the run game. Achane finished with just 15 touches for 66 total yards.

In the passing game, Malik Washington had some good plays, and Caleb Douglas had an incredible first game. But if you watched the clash, you noticed that when the pressure is on, Willis looks for a short receiver as his first option (he’s been seen hesitating, and the O-line doesn’t help), and Achane is always there.

The rookie’s emergence gives them another offensive weapon, but the weapon that never fails and that they still need to rely on is the former Aggies RB.

If the O-Line hadn’t been blown out by Vegas, Achane would have had more than 3.3 yards per carry, and the impact would have been bigger. I wouldn't be worried about a lackluster first week for the dynamic runner.