De'Von Achane's 2026 fantasy stock tumbles after Dolphins' Week 1 loss

De'Von Achane was a coveted running back in the early rounds in every format of fantasy football. The bright, shining star of the Miami Dolphins offense that Jeff Hafley said would get 40-plus touches a game.

Hafley backed off those remarks as being anything real, but we learned a lot from the Dolphins' loss to the Raiders, and it isn't good news for those fantasy owners who took a shot on him despite the questionable offensive line.

It took one week for concern to set in for those owners who invested a high pick in him. It's not just the stat line that is a concern, either.

De'Von Achane's 2026 debut foreshadows his Miami Dolphins season, and it's not good

Every part of the Dolphins roster struggled to some degree against the Raiders. Whether it was first-game jitters or just being outmatched due to experience, the offense wasn't fluid, and it showed in the score as well as Achane's stats.

The running back managed just 36 yards on 11 carries. That's 3.3 yards per rushing attempt. He added four receptions for 30 yards on five targets. The volume isn't the concern fantasy owners should have; it's the average per touch: 4.4 yards.

Achane's numbers look better when you add in his receptions. On Sunday, Achane totaled around 10 points depending on the league's setup. Clearly, he achieved more in a PPR league, but an early-round running back should be easily knocking out the high teens or low 20s.

The future isn't as bright as it was a week ago. The Dolphins have tough games over the next several weeks, and they will likely be playing from behind. At first glance, it would seem as though Achane would be the beneficiary, but the Dolphins will have to abandon the run sooner if they fall behind, and defenses have made it clear that the focus is to stop Achane and put pressure on Willis.

Miami's offensive line couldn't keep Willis clean in the pocket, and the coverage on Achane was noticeable. There are going to be high scores for Achane throughout the season, but fantasy owners who are relying on him to deliver RB1 scores consistently may be disappointed.

Of course, the Dolphins need to know this as well. It's the job of Bobby Slowik to find the right plays that give him the best chance at success. Achane is the best offensive weapon the Dolphins have. That's the good news. Every team in the NFL knows it; that's the bad news.