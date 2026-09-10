Dolphins must make Raiders pay for all the attention De'Von Achane demands

The season is finally about to start, and De'Von Achane is going to be the focal point of the Miami Dolphins' offense. In Week 1, he could be the difference between a win and a loss.

Miami has more questions that won't be answered until the season is over, but their starting offensive unit has the ability to make noise early, especially against their first opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders. In order to start the season off with a win, Achane has to be perfect.

The Dolphins invested in their running back, and throughout camp he looked ready to go. Now they have to put it all together, but Achane is going to be hard to stop, and if the Raiders take him out of the game, Malik Willis is going to hurt them.

Miami Dolphins' offense could get an unexpected boost if the Raiders focus too hard on De'Von Achane

For Bobby Slowik, the offensive game plan has to be able to evolve. The Raiders know that Miami's WR group isn't strong, so unlike in previous years, the attention can be put on Achane. The last thing Las Vegas wants to do is leave the running back one-on-one.

This is where Slowik needs to get creative, and the offensive line needs to get physical. If the Dolphins let the Raiders beat them off the snap, it will be a long day.

The Raiders' new defensive coordinator, Rob Leonard, steps up after coaching the defensive line. He knows a thing or two about stopping the run, but Achane will pose a different challenge. He isn't a straight running back, but rather a lethal receiver out of the backfield.

Leonard's game plan has to start with committing two players to Achane. They have to keep him from turning the edge, and they have to keep him from being Willis' outlet receiver.

With that concept to stop Miami's top running back, Willis could turn to Greg Dulcich as an outlet. He will see LB coverage. In addition, the Raiders will try to force Willis into throwing to his WR group that will consist primarily of two rookies: Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell. Their inexperience will likely leave one-on-one coverage or a zone that both players can work through.

Achane is going to make Leonard focus his defense on stopping him. If they succeed, Willis will need to rely on the receivers, but the rub here is that Willis has the ability and drive to move out of the pocket and run with the ball. If the Raiders' defense starts to slide toward Achane, Willis will have the other side to make a play.

The Raiders' top defenders are Maxx Crosby and Kwity Paye, but they can beat Crosby with quick passes and the threat of Achane on the boundary. That will keep the edge rusher hesitating before he commits to Willis.

All of this, however, comes down to one thing. The ability of the Dolphins' offensive line to play smash-mouth football in the trenches.