De'Von Achane just tipped the Dolphins' offensive strategy under Bobby Slowik

The Miami Dolphins think so much of De'Von Achane and what he brings to the roster that they gave him the extension he deserved. Now, he is ready to pay it back in spades.

Miami's running back was cleared to practice after dealing with shoulder issues all offseason. His time was perfect considering the Dolphins started camp on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he was on the field. And after practice, he was putting the NFL on notice.

Achane informed the media that his goal for 2026 is to win the rushing title. In 2025, he finished fifth. Why are his goals this lofty? Achane credits his new OC.

De'Von Achane sets lofty goal in 2026 after hearing Miami Dolphins coaches' plans

Bobby Slowik is the Dolphins' new OC. A holdover from the Mike McDaniel staff. That's quality continuity, as the Dolphins' offense wasn't always the bigger problem. Slowik is a good coach who doesn't spend a lot of time getting cute.

That apparently is a reason for Achane to be excited. Per Cameron Wolfe, Achane sees this goal as reachable because "The biggest difference in new OC Bobby Slowik's scheme is they plan to run the ball more."

The Dolphins should run the ball more. The offensive line is set up to be a powerful people mover. The WR group isn't as strong, and rushing the football plays into the Dolphins' new focus on physicality and aggressive play. Nothing is more aggressive than a bunch of 300-pound offensive linemen driving through defenders.

It's unlikely that Achane reaches that goal. Miami's focus is on team accomplishments and continuity. Jeff Hafley is more concerned about winning and doesn't care about the rest.

Achane's going to be looked at as a leader, and he is ready to handle it. His personal goals give him something to push for. It might be a little bit too high, but it's good to see players take that stand. No one is going to get excited if Achane said, "My goal is to be the 3rd best runner in the NFL."