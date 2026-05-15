Dolphins quietly achieved something huge with De'Von Achane extension

The Miami Dolphins signed superstar running back De'Von Achane to a four-year, $68 million contract extension, locking in one of their franchise cornerstones in an offseason full of moving off similar players.

Trade speculation has persisted around Achane, given that he's entering the last year of his rookie deal. Plus, he plays a "replaceable/short shelf life" position, and for a Dolphins team in the midst of a huge rebuild, they could've looked to move off him, too.

But the Achane extension is a big statement from GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley. Here's why.

New Dolphins regime avoids massive misstep with De'Von Achane contract extension

Trading Achane would've symbolized Miami waiving the white flag on the 2026 season and perhaps even the next year. It would've also robbed Dolphins fans of getting to watch an electrifying playmaker in the backfield next to one of the NFL's highest-upside dual-threat quarterbacks in Malik Willis.

Not that new Fins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and Willis should conspire to run the latter into the ground with an excess of designed QB runs. However, the mere threat of Willis' legs on read-option concepts should open up running lanes for himself and Achane. Miami's coaching staff would be doing itself a disservice without capitalizing on that specific type of play.

Let's face it, though: Willis needs all the help he can get. He'll be breaking in a bunch of rookie pass-catchers, and needs a strong running game to keep defenses honest. Moving off Achane and rolling with, say, Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II would've been a slap in the face to the Dolphins' latest franchise QB hopeful.

Never mind the message that'd send to the fans. I've said it before, but it bears repeating: These Dolphins are treading dangerously close to Paul DePodesta/Moneyball Browns territory. Letting almost every single good player loose in favor of an excessive youth movement is just bad business. You're going to put out an on-field product that is unacceptable, and fans will stop showing up. It can kill a rebuild before it begins in earnest.

Although the exotic play designs from the Mike McDaniel era may be a little more muted under Hafley, Slowik, like McDaniel, is a branch from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree. He shapes his offense around an outside zone-based rushing attack.

In that sense, there will be schematic continuity for Achane. The Dolphins have also tailored their offensive line around players who fit that style of system.

Between Patrick Paul at left tackle, mammoth rookie first-round pick Kadyn Proctor at left guard, and an elite center in Aaron Brewer, the Fins have legit pieces to work with. Combine that with Achane, who ran for 5.7 yards per carry in 2025 despite oft-dreadful QB play, and Miami's offense could shock some people this year.

Achane may be a little undersized, yet between his unique ability to score from anywhere on the field and adeptness at catching passes out of the backfield, he's a weapon the Fins couldn't afford to lose.

To their credit, Miami's brass recognized Achane's on-field value and locker room importance as a leader in establishing a strong culture.

Running back is the most "replaceable" position in football. That said, studs like Achane don't grow on trees.

From Willis, to Achane, to the aforementioned offensive line trio, and Hafley hopefully elevating the defense to some degree, perhaps there's a chance that Miami will be at least frisky and watchable this season.

If this does turn out to be a soft tanking year for the Dolphins, they'll have plenty of money to spend next offseason, another draft to add talent, and likely at least three to four more years of prime De'Von Achane. Sounds like a plan!