Bobby Slowik's glowing Malik Willis praise will fire up Dolphins fans

The Miami Dolphins will have a much different-looking offense in 2026 by virtue of a new play-caller, a new coaching staff, and a far more dynamic arm talent at quarterback in Malik Willis.

Over the last two years in Green Bay, albeit on a small sample size, Willis flashed the chops to be a strong NFL starter. That's why ex-Packers Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan brought Willis aboard in Miami, knowing full well that he'd be leading a total rebuild and need to stomach lots of losing.

One of Hafley's most important hires for his coaching staff was offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. He hails from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree just like Mike McDaniel, but again, he'll have much better physical tools to work with thanks to Willis, as opposed to Tua Tagovailoa.

Slowik has now spoken out at length on his first impressions of Willis. It sure sounds like Miami has a keeper at the most important position on the field.

Miami Dolphins OC Bobby Slowik already building strong relationship with Malik Willis

In addition to gushing about all the things Willis can do as a player, slinging the ball all over the yard and being a dynamic running threat, Slowik emphasized how the QB's intangibles and leadership qualities have stood out most, via the Sun Sentinel's David Furones:

"Really talented individual. [...] But honestly, what I've enjoyed the most so far is getting to know him. The person is really fun to be around, really energetic. He infuses everybody with a lot of energy, just makes you want to be involved in whatever he's doing. He's been fun to coach. We've had great conversations. [...] Most of our talks right now are fundamentals. He's all about what we're doing. It's very similar to what he did in Green Bay. We're just having a lot of fun right now."

Dolphins OC Bobby Slowik on having Malik Willis at QB in the offense. pic.twitter.com/4XD9jpyVJc — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) May 12, 2026

Slowik kept expectations in check, or how he envisions utilizing Willis specifically. That's a good move, because the Dolphins have so many moving pieces and new faces, and there will be a juggling act between playing the best players and giving some of their rookies adequate experience from the jump.

Miami should, in theory, get something out of Jalen Tolbert, who was stuck behind the likes of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in Dallas. The hope is that at least one of the rookie wideouts, Chris Bell, Caleb Douglas, or Kevin Coleman Jr., can provide a spark, or at least some competition for Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, and Malik Washington.

So yeah, lots to sort out on that depth chart alone. Then there's the wild card of Miami's offensive line, which will deploy ex-Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor at left guard, and shuffle Jonah Savaiinaea from there to right guard after a disastrous rookie season.

One thing seems certain, however: Willis is the type of charismatic leader, tone-setter, and gifted athlete who can elevate the supporting cast around him. That seems to be the biggest implication of Slowik's remarks, and it bodes well for this unit to have far more success than many expect in 2026.