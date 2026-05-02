Kadyn Proctor's future as Dolphins' left guard could end before it gets started

The drafting of Kadyn Proctor in round one was a bit surprising, but the Miami Dolphins are convinced that he was the best choice for them. Few are arguing that point, but the team's decision to start him at left guard in 2026 comes with a caveat that could change everything.

Jon-Eric Sullivan told the media post-draft that Proctor would start his NFL career next to Patrick Paul on the left side of the line. Two of their biggest linemen on one side will make De'Von Achane very happy. How long will it last, though?

The Dolphins' offensive line plans are not predicated on how well Jonah Savaiinaea can perform on the right side, a more natural position for him. The question is, how long can Austin Jackson stay healthy?

Miami Dolphins are banking on a full season from Austin Jackson, but they shouldn't

At some point, maybe even during training camp, Jackson is going to get hurt, banged up, and miss time. When that happens, and it likely will, who is going to take over his position? It better be Proctor.

Proctor is the heir apparent to the right tackle position. The Dolphins didn't draft him to play guard; they took him to fill an eventual need that could come sooner than later.

Miami doesn't have a true backup for Jackson on the roster. Charlie Heck and Carter Warren are the only two listed as tackles; several others are listed as guard/tackles. That is where Proctor will fall once he signs his rookie contract.

The name to keep an eye on is Jamaree Salyer. He was signed this offseason as a free agent and will more than likely take over the left guard position if and when Jackson is unable to practice or play. If the Dolphins don't move Proctor to the boundary to replace Jackson, they are not doing their line, Malik Willis, or Achane any favors.

Sullivan and Jeff Hafley must have a plan in place. Under Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier, it was always a weekly problem. Jackson missed all but six games last year. He was injured in Week 1 and did not return until Week 13. In 2024, Jackson started the first eight weeks, then missed the rest of the season.

When Jackson is healthy, he can be a dominant run blocker, but he can't stay on the field. The Dolphins need to recognize this. Jackson has only played in at least 16 games twice in his six-year career. Because of this, Proctor's time at left guard could be short-lived.