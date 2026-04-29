Dolphins GM reveals where first-round pick Kadyn Proctor will play as a rookie

The Miami Dolphins selected Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor with the 12th overall pick in the first round of last week's NFL Draft; however, the decision raised more questions than answers. The biggest question was where Proctor would fit along the offensive line, with players like Austin Jackson and Patrick Paul already occupying both tackle spots.

During the post-night one media session, Jon-Eric Sullivan explained that the Alabama prospect can perform in four spots on the O-Line (all but center), but didn’t clarify which one is going to be.

In a recent interview on the Joe Rose show, the Dolphins GM discussed Proctor’s role on the offensive line more in depth and revealed where fans can expect to see him in 2026.

Jon-Eric Sullivan reveals where Kadyn Proctor will begin his career for the Miami Dolphins

During his radio appearance, Sullivan stated that Proctor will open the season as the starting left guard, while Jonah Savaiinaea will shift to right guard.

“So they line up in different spots. But I think probably day one, I think he's probably lined up at left guard.” However, the rookie tackle may be moved to a different position during the season, as Sullivan is committed to fielding the best five linemen each game day.

“But it's moving pieces all the time, and really, we just want to play with a couple of different things to get the best five out there. But if you press me, that's probably what it looks like day one, and then we'll see where we go from there.”

The Dolphins' GM clearly wants to reinforce the left side after seeing how Jonah Savaiinaea struggled last season. With this move, Miami now features one of the biggest and most athletic left sides in the NFL.

However, the team must address his weight to maximize his efficiency, as his lateral movement is elite at his ideal weight, which he currently is not. Despite being massive and athletic, his weight could be a double-edged sword for the Dolphins if it’s not managed as a priority.

On top of that, with the possibility that Proctor could move to right tackle during the season, questions arise about Austin Jackson's future, especially since he is entering the final year of his contract.

Could Kadyn Proctor be the long-term answer for that position? Maybe, but we may not find out for at least a full season.