First picks by every Dolphins GM reveal surprising draft trends

The Miami Dolphins have a new general manager after Stephen Ross parted ways with Chris Grier midway through last season. If history has taught us anything, getting excited over a new GM's first draft pick doesn't always work out.

Since 1966, 14 people have made or are presumed to have made a first-time selection for Miami. This year, Jon-Eric Sullivan will make the first pick of his NFL GM career, and in doing so will become the 15th person in Dolphins history to make that selection.

Looking back on the Dolphins' history of first-time selections, is there any clue that might tell us what the overall mindset of a first-timer might bring to choosing that first player? A player who will inevitably be linked to them forever.

Jon-Eric Sullivan can lean on both successes and failures of the Miami Dolphins GM who came before him

Chuck Burr - 1966 - Jim Grabowski - RB

Grabowski was chosen by the NFL's Green Bay Packers that season and chose to sign with them instead of the Dolphins. Burr had another selection as an expansion team and chose QB Rick Norton with the second overall pick.

Joe Robbie - 1967 - Bob Griese - QB

Robbie was the de'facto GM in 1967. We can assume he had a large voice in taking Griese.

Don Shula - 1970 - Jim Mandich - TE

Shula's arrival in Miami came with a certain degree of power over the roster. Mandich was his first selection, given the Dolphins didn't have a first-round pick that season.

Mike Robbie - 1978 - Guy Benjamin - QB

Robbie assumed the GM role in 1978, but it's unclear if that included control over the draft. Benjamin was taken in the second round; again, the Dolphins didn't have a first-round pick.

Eddie Jones - 1990 - Richmond Webb - OT

Jones remains one of the most highly respected executives in Dolphins history. He helped build what would become one of the best eras of Dolphins football. Richmond Webb should be in the Hall of Fame.

Jimmy Johnson - 1996 - Daryl Gardner - DT

Gardner was a solid DT for the Dolphins for six seasons.

Dave Wannstedt - 2000 - Todd Wade - T

For all the knocks that Wannstedt took over his Dolphins coaching career, the biggest may still be trading for Rickey Williams. Williams remains a hot-bed topic among fans. Without a first-round pick, Wannstedt chose Wade in the second round. He only spent four of his 8 seasons with Miami.

Rick Spielman - 2004 - Vernon Carey - T

The Dolphins trade a 4th round pick to move up one spot in the first round to take Carey. The move was criticized at the time, but the outcome wasn't nearly as bad, with Carey spending his entire eight seasons starting in Miami.

Randy Mueller - 2005 - Ronnie Brown - RB

Brown could have been Mueller's first pick, or it could have been Nick Saban's. We don't know who made the call, but with Saban on board, it was likely his decision despite Mueller holding the GM tag.

Bill Parcells - 2008 - Jake Long - T

Weeks before the draft, it was announced that Long would be the pick. Fans were not happy given the QB situation in South Florida. Long was stellar until injuries shortened his career in the league. He spent five seasons with the Dolphins, making the Pro Bowl in each of his first four years.

Jeff Ireland - 2010 - Jared Odrick - DE

Ireland worked hand-in-hand with Parcells, but many believe it wasn't until Parcells stepped back that Ireland fully took control of the Dolphins draft. That would have been two years after he and Parcells arrived. His first pick came late in round one with Odrick.

Dennis Hickey - 2014 - Ja'Wuan James - T

Technically, Hickey probably didn't make a single draft pick in his two seasons with the Dolphins. Despite his position title, most speculate that it was Mike Tannenbaum who was in charge. James was a good selection for the Dolphins, but his time was cut short by injuries.

Mike Tannenbaum - 2015 - DeVante Parker - WR

There is still a video floating around online of the Dolphins' draft room when Parker was selected. Hickey sat relatively quiet alongside Joe Philbin, who didn't look as though he approved of the pick.

Chris Grier - 2017 - Charles Harris - DE

In Grier's first year as the GM, it was widely presumed that Tannenbaum was the guy calling the shots. The first selection of the Grier era was Laremy Tunsil, a player he would ship out a few years later. In 2017, there was no doubt that Grier was calling the shots. Harris was one of his many busts, but without question his first.

If history tells us anything, the person in charge of the draft has taken an offensive lineman five times. In the Dolphins' history, only three defensive players have been taken, all on the defensive front.

Will Sullivan keep this going? He very well may. The Green Bay Packers have put a lot of value on first-round offensive line talent. Maybe there is some truth to the reported interest in Utah's OT, Spencer Fano.