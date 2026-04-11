Latest Dolphins rumors have them heavily linked to high-end right tackle

The Miami Dolphins, who recently found themselves as the proud owners of two different first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, have the luxury of being able to pick the best player available at No. 11 overall due to the dearth of talent on this roster.

It sounds like new coach Jeff Hafley wants to build a wall for quarterback Malik Willis, and he is willing to spend a top-12 pick to do that.

ESPN's Jordan Reid believes that if Utah right tackle Spencer Fano is on the board at No. 11 overall, the Dolphins will take him, citing their dissatisfaction with the current offensive line nd a new regime's tendency to focus on offensive line play early in their roster-building journey.

"Sources have told me the Dolphins are big fans of [Fano] and would take him at No. 11," Reid said. "The team loves his versatility, believing he can play any interior spot or be a plug-and-play starter at right tackle. Austin Jackson is entering a contract year, and there are a lot of question marks surrounding his durability."

Miami Dolphins rumored to be interested in Utah RT Spencer Fano at No. 11

Fano went into the 2025 season expected to dominate due to his status as one of the top linemen in college football, and he met those expectations. The dominant pass protector has emerged as someone who is not only an immovable block at right tackle, but a possible guard convert with exceptional mobility as a run blocker.

Fano has been evaluated as a guard by some teams, and his decision to perform snapping drills at the NFL Combine suggests he could be in for a move to center. His willingness to move positions is admirable, and he has the tools needed to make that move.

In the modern NFL, there is no such thing as having too many good offensive linemen. With Jackson's performance charitably able to be described as mixed and some of the worst guard play we've seen in this decade on display last season in Miami, Fano represents a high-floor addition this new front office may need.

At worst, Fano will likely be a passable guard or center who can hold his own in pass protection. If he hits his stride, the Dolphins may have landed their right tackle for the next 10 years with the first pick of the Jon-Eric Sullivan era. Talk about starting off hot.