Dolphins GM lays out master plan for building around new franchise QB Malik Willis

Malik Willis is getting his first real crack at a starting quarterback job in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, but it was unclear whether he knew exactly what he signed up for. Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan has now set the record straight.

It was easy to make the connection between Willis, Sullivan, and new Fins head coach Jeff Hafley to conclude Miami was Willis' inevitable free agency destination. They all shared time in Green Bay together. That said, Willis took a real leap of faith by joining a gutted Dolphins roster, whose last major loss came by trading star receiver Jaylen Waddle to Denver.

Thanks to some new comments from Sullivan, though, we now know that the GM and Willis are in lockstep regarding what the long-term view looks like for Miami's new era.

Miami Dolphins fans will appreciate Jon-Eric Sullivan's clear vision for Malik Willis' future

Sullivan sat down for an interview with ESPN's Kevin Clark to explain why he believes in Willis, even as the supporting cast around him is currently depleted.

"Bringing him in on a three-year deal was very important to us. It's gonna give us the opportunity to put multiple draft classes around him; in '27 and '28 make some noise in free agency. But it is what it is. When you walk into a situation where you have 30-plus unrestricted free agents, there's a lot of roster management, if you will. going on. Malik knew that when he came through the door. We had our own conversations. I'm very comfortable with Malik and his ability to play with what's around him now, after the 11 draft picks, after undrafted free agency, and whatever we choose to do in the summer."

*Awesome* interview with new Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan. I asked him something I've been wondering: How do you evaluate new QB Malik Willis when the rest of the roster is in a transition? He nailed the answer. This Is Football with Sully rocked. pic.twitter.com/BSPt7KkZvW — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) April 6, 2026

So it's not like Willis is on some de facto two-year-plus-one contract, where the Dolphins move off him after 2027 in favor of a high draft pick. Sullivan gave the young field general a legitimate three-year commitment to see this rebuild through.

Now, of course, the ball is in Willis' court to hold up his end of the bargain. Miami has an out in 2028. Releasing Willis with a post-June 1 designation would free up $22 million in cap space.

Sullivan seems to be embracing the pressure that comes with nailing the draft. That's what the Packers front office is known for, and you have to admire the guts of both GM and QB to be all-in on tearing the Dolphins down to the studs, growing pains and compounding losses be darned.

The AFC East is a beast of a division, too, featuring the reigning AFC champion New England Patriots and the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills. In fact, the lowly New York Jets appear to have a more promising long-term outlook than Miami as of right now.

But again, there is a specific plan in place and a belief from the whole organization that Willis can weather what should be a brutal storm in 2026 and keep this team somewhat competitive.

This is quite the change-up from the hyper-aggressive approach Sullivan's predecessor, Chris Grier, took in driving the Dolphins franchise into the ground. The strange arranged marriage with head coach Mike McDaniel always felt like an odd fit, too.

Everyone appears to be on the same page at the key posts of GM, coach, and quarterback. That's step one to building any sustainable, winning football operation.

We'll find out quickly just how much Willis can elevate his teammates. And it won't take long to see whether Sullivan has made the most of his seven top-100 picks this year, or if this whole master plan is careening toward Moneyball Cleveland Browns levels of epic disaster.