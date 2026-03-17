Jaylen Waddle era ends as Dolphins pull off stunning trade with Broncos

The Miami Dolphins are clearing out everything that isn't nailed down in their rebuilding quest, and that desire to start over has brought an end to the Jaylen Waddle era despite the former Alabama star putting up five tremendous seasons as a top wide receiver in aqua and orange.

Waddle has been traded to the Denver Broncos along with Miami's fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for the No. 30 pick in the Draft, along with Denver's third-round and fourth-round picks this year. The Broncos are going all-in on Bo Nix while he is still on his rookie contract.

Jon-Eric Sullivan should be given his flowers for this trade, as he managed to bring back a haul of solid picks for a player that was not going to be a part of the long-term future and has some questions about his ability to be a No. 1 wide receiver.

Dolphins trade standout WR Jaylen Waddle to Broncos

Waddle, who was picked No. 6 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, evolved into as good a No. 2 wide receiver as there was in the league. His speed, in tandem with Tyreek Hill, overwhelmed defenses, as his three straight seasons of 1,000 yards to begin his career will prove.

However, Waddle has failed to top 1,000 yards in each of the last two campaigns. Quarterback play certainly didn't help, but Waddle looked slightly out of his element as the top dog when the departed Hill needed to miss time with injuries. Rather than hold on to a Chris Grier draft pick, Sullivan ripped the Band-Aid off.

In a deep wide receiver class, Sullivan and Jeff Hafley can now use either pick No. 11 or No. 30 overall to select someone who could be a long-term contributor on the offensive side of the ball. After years of half-measures, the new regime is dipping fully into rebuild mode.

The Dolphins are tearing things down to the studs and engaging in a proper rebuild with Malik Willis under center. While Waddle performed exceptionally over his five seasons with Miami, the time had come to part ways. Lucky for him, he now gets to chase a championship in Denver.