Tyreek Hill's next landing spot might be the last place you'd expect

The Miami Dolphins could look unrecognizable by the beginning of the 2026 season. The team released multiple veteran starters on Monday, including superstar receiver Tyreek Hill.

Of course, a player of Hill's caliber hitting the open market was bound to stir up speculation about his fit with the top contenders in the NFL. Early on, teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Buffalo Bills have emerged as common projected landing spots.

But his next destination could be one that nobody is expecting. The Los Angeles Rams are in the middle of an all-out push for a Super Bowl appearance, and Hill might be the missing piece they need to reach their goals in 2026.

Rams could be a sneaky destination for Tyreek Hill after Miami Dolphins release

With Puka Nacua and Davante Adams already in place, it may seem like the Rams don't have a need for another receiver. But they still lack a top deep threat to stretch out defenses vertically. Some experts even expect them to target the receiver position early in the 2026 NFL Draft, if they don't do so in free agency.

The Rams are in the middle of a condensed Super Bowl window. Matthew Stafford is returning for the 2026 season, but it may be his last. If the Rams want to make their offense truly unstoppable, Hill could be the final piece of the puzzle.

The move would make sense from the receiver's perspective, too. After a couple of disappointing seasons in Miami, he may want to join a team with true championship aspirations. AFC contenders may be the front-runners to land him, but a move to one of the best teams in the NFC could give him a clear path to winning another Super Bowl ring. The Rams have proven that they are willing to be aggressive to create a winning roster, so they may be ready to dish out a lucrative contract in free agency.

Of course, most Dolphins fans would rather see the star receiver go to an NFC team next, instead of helping an AFC rival dominate the conference in the coming years. The move could make sense for all parties involved, even if it isn't one that most fans and analysts would expect. The top teams in the AFC may still be favored in the Hill sweepstakes, but don't be shocked if the Rams make a serious push to sign him.