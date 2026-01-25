The only thing faster than Tyreek Hill might just be his exit from the Miami Dolphins. Time is ticking on his future, and no one believes it's in South Florida. In fact, no one believes Hill wants to remain, either.

The window to make a decision on Hill's future is also closing. There is no waiting for rehab reports, and the Dolphins can't wait until June 1st to make the move. In fact, the closing date on a decision is now less than two months away.

The Dolphins don't owe Hill any more guaranteed money, but that changes when the league's new year begins in March. It's at that point the Dolphins would owe him $11 million.

Barry Jackson outlines clear cost-cutting moves the Miami Dolphins must make sooner than later

Miami Herald's Dolphins' beat writer said Hill will make $29 million in 2026. Fans have known this for more than a year, but he also pointed to an $11 million guarantee that hits mid-March. Free agency begins on March 11th.

Jackson doesn't stop there; another $5 million will be added in the form of a roster bonus. Needless to say, but Hill has little chance of returning to the Dolphins without significant adjustments to his contract. Everyone knows that will not happen.

Many believe that Hill would be a Post-June 1st designation, but that no longer seems to be the case. The Dolphins could release him in March, save the money, and take a bigger cap hit this year, but wash him off the books. This will also give Miami options with their June 1st releases.

NFL rules allow two players to be designated as June 1st releases. They won't get the cap savings until that time. Tua Tagovailoa, Bradley Chubb, and even Austin Jackson are potential releases with that designation.

All three of those players, among others, are mentioned by Jackson, but he is only the most recent to suggest this kind of turnover.

GM Jon-Eric Sullivan has his work cut out for him. This is not going to be an easy decision to make, but everyone knows that within two seasons, those players will be long gone as they revamp and restock the roster with players they envision to be cornerstone pieces.

Jackson takes a deep dive into the salary implications of the most expensive pieces on the roster, and all of them could become casualties, if for no other reason than to offset the cost associated with Tagovailoa.