Dolphins' Tyreek Hill drops not-so-subtle hint that he may want out of Miami

Tyreek Hill has had a productive but complicated tenure with the Miami Dolphins. His first two seasons after arriving via trade from the Kansas City Chiefs were beyond electric, with back to back 1,700-yard seasons. Few players in the league were valuable than the speedy wideout, and he helped Miami turn Tua Tagovailoa into a real franchise quarterback (for a little while, anyway).

With injuries and overall regression beginning to take their toll, however, his days as a Dolphin are rapidly coming to a close. His enormous cap hit and issues with maturity add even more reasons for the relationship to end.

He himself seems to know he is destined for the chopping block. In a recent post on his X account replying to former Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, Hill openly made his wishes known about where he would like to be.

Since we putting in request I want to go home 😎 https://t.co/2708WBsrUE — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 15, 2026

Tyreek Hill sends message to Miami Dolphins, rest of NFL with latest social media post

Fitzpatrick himself was reacting to ESPN's Dan Orlovsky saying he would love to be the Detroit Lions' next offensive coordinator, so maybe Hill is just following his lead by throwing in a request og his own for fun. The request, however, is one far more reasonable than Fitzpatrick's (no offense, Ryan).

When Hill says "home", what does that actually mean for him? It's certainly not Miami, as he is already with the Dolphins (for now, anyway). It could mean his hometown of Pearson, Georgia, where the Atlanta Falcons would be the obvious NFL connection.

The more likely answer, however, isn't hard to figure out. The Chiefs organization is where Hill made a name for himself as a former fifth-round pick back in 2016, earning six Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro nods in his six seasons in KC. His dynamic ability as a playmaker helped launch Patrick Mahomes' career and aided in the Chiefs' first Super Bowl title since 1969 during the 2019 season.

There is always the potential that he is just trolling fans as usual, which his latest tweet suggests. I, for one, am not buying it.

Stuck in airport for context — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 15, 2026

Regardless of his intentions with his tweet, with the receiver position in turmoil and the team as a whole in serious transition, perhaps this is the right time for a reunion. The Dolphins wouldn't be able to realistically trade Hill to anyone, let alone the Chiefs, but they need him off the roster regardless. Seeing him return to KC and potentially get back to being a dynamic playmaker would sting, but Miami needs to embrace the new era they are about to enter.