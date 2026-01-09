Tyreek Hill’s one-word response to the Dolphins’ new GM speaks volumes

When any team is completely shifting away from one regime to another, players are often stuck between a rock and a hard place. If they are wary of the decisions being made, expressing that in any way will be viewed as them being a distraction. If they choose to hype up the changes, it can make them look like they had it out for the previous regime. The Miami Dolphins' players find themselves in that exact situation at the moment.

There are ways to properly navigate it, of course, but sometimes saying nothing is just fine. In the case of wide receiver Tyreek Hill, however, fans know that was not going to be the case.

Hill already reacted to the firing of former head coach Mike McDaniel rather bluntly in the form of a GIF on X, and he returned to social media this afternoon to offer a simple (but telling) response to the hiring of new General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Tyreek Hill's one-word reaction to new Miami Dolphins GM sends a clear message

Sometimes, less is more. Hill has taken that quote to heart over the past few days as the Dolphins moved on from everyone involved in his move from the Chiefs to South Beach back in 2022.

His latest response was a simple, one-word (sort of) reaction on his X account.

hm. — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 9, 2026

Hm. Less of a word, even, more like a noise. Typically used more as a response to a strange story from a friend, or when trying to sound thoughtful about an "abstract" art piece, not so much when reacting to your new boss.

Then again, Hill may have responded that way in part because he knows his time with Miami is all but over. Between his enormous cap hit in 2026 and Sullivan's approach to team building (build through the draft, make thoughtful free agent/trade additions), Hill seems destined to hit the open market this coming free agency period.

Fans are certainly ready to move on. Between his media mishaps and general maturity questions, not to mention his declining skills and major knee injury, his time as the Dolphins' best player is firmly in the past. Nobody will be able to take away the greatness of his first two seasons in South Beach, where we racked up 3,509 yards and 20 touchdowns, but both sides need a fresh start.

I imagine Sullivan will be happy to make that happen as one of his first moves as their new GM.