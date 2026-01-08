Tyreek Hill sends a blunt message after Dolphins move on from Mike McDaniel

With Head Coach Mike McDaniel officially done with the Miami Dolphins, the focus has shifted to determining who could replace him in 2026 and beyond. Whether it's the heavily rumored John Harbaugh or someone else, all eyes will be on Miami over the coming weeks.

While fans wait to find out which direction owner Stephen Ross chooses to go in, the fallout from McDaniel's firing continues to take place. Plenty of media and former players have weighed in on the news, but one of Miami's best players finally reacted to the departure of his HC.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is currently rehabbing a devastating knee injury he suffered early in 2025, took to X to react to McDaniel's firing with a blunt, but clear, message.

Tyreek Hill weighs in on the Miami Dolphins' firing of Mike McDaniel in the most on-brand way possible

Like many of us in the modern age of social media, Hill chose to sum up his reaction to his HC getting canned with a GIF that paints a clear picture.

Hill, like McDaniel himself, was clearly surprised to see this move go down. Seemingly every report following the end of the 2025 season suggested that his job was safe for the time being. For that to change so quickly may be a shock, but the timeline of events lines up with the most recent rumors.

John Harbaugh is now available, for starters, as are several experienced head coaches who have a more traditional mindset. The enigmatic McDaniel was anything but conventional, but you could argue that it was a strength in many ways, even if it made him seem awkward at times.

Hill's future with the Dolphins is also very much in doubt, and with both the GM and the HC who brought him to Miami now gone, that future is bleaker than ever. With a massive $51.9 million cap hit in 2026, something must be done to bring that number down significantly.

Before McDaniel got the axe, it was at least somewhat possible that an extension to bring his cap hit down tremendously was still on the table. Now, it feels like a forgone conclusion for the former Kansas City Chiefs legend to end up as a post-June 1 release this offseason. It's an unfortunate way to end things for a player who just a few years ago had back-to-back 1,700-yard seasons, but such is life in the NFL.